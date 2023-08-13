Implement govt schemes effectively, staff told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Aug 12

Employees at all government departments and public dealing quasi-government offices have been asked to work in tandem to ensure efficacious, transparent and corruption-free implementation of schemes being launched by the government for welfare of members of various sections of society from time to time.

Women, children and elderly persons should be provided services on priority by organising camps near their door steps. Rank and file in various departments was sensitised about their duties and responsibilities, in pursuance of orders of DC Malerkotla Dr Pallavi Chaudhary, who assumed charge a couple days ago.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said in charges at various government and quasi-government offices had been advised to work in tandem so that beneficiaries of various schemes are not harassed unnecessarily. “Having received instructions from DC Chaudhary, we have advised executive magistrates Manmohan Kumar Kaushik and Sukhcharan Singh Channi to ensure that the public in general and beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes don’t feel harassed in getting their works done from different departments,” said SDM Harbans Singh.

Earlier, Dr Pallavi Chaudhary advised SDMs of various subdivisions falling under her jurisdiction to draft a camp-based strategy to make various services available near habitations of beneficiaries of various schemes. “Ask all government personnel to work diligently and in tandem so that we can provide a corruption-free, transparent and efficacious administration,” Dr Pallavi Chaudhary told the senior functionaries of Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla subdivisions.

#Mandi