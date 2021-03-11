Implement long-pending demands: Farmers to Centre

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 10
Farmers protesting against the Centre and Punjab Governments threatened to intensify stir in case their genuine demands were not accepted and implemented without further delay.
Besides raising slogans against both governments, protesters at Tibba village in Dehlon block of Ludhiana district aired their anguish against corporate houses, which they alleged were nurtured and shielded by the successive governments.
Protesters led by Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) leaders Mohinder Singh Kamalpura and Tara Singh Acharwal alleged that the successive governments had failed to rescue small and marginal farmers, who were compelled to commit suicide, due to defective agricultural policies.
Withdrawal of Electrical Reform Bill, implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) on commercial crops and simplification of the process for enhancing power load were cited among major demands of protesters.
