Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The Ludhiana Builders’ Association has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save the construction industry, which it claimed was on the verge of collapse, and help the common man to build his dream home, which had become a Herculean task due to skyrocketing prices of construction material in the state.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was also sent to Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains, association president Ajit Singh said the non-implementation of mining policy for the past five months had led to a massive hike in prices of crushed stone, coarse sand, fine sand, bricks and steel prices, causing a hard blow to the construction industry.

“It has serious repercussions for not only the construction industry but also on the whole economy of the state along with a big blow to the common man, who was already badly hit from the rising inflation since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote.

He stated that the cost of crushed stone had risen from Rs 27-28 to Rs 38-40 per cubic foot, coarse sand from Rs 35-36 to Rs 52-55 per cubic foot, white river sand from Rs 13-15 to Rs 40 per cubic foot within a few months of the present government. Moreover, bricks have become dearer from Rs 5,200 to Rs 7,000 per 1,000 units.

“In the coming WTO regime, this price rise will seriously affect our cost competitiveness in the global market. Further, it will seriously affect infrastructure projects in the state. It is expected to further increase manifold in coming days,” the association felt, while stating that the infrastructure work in the state was already going on at an average level and such price hike will leave the building construction profession into a massive disaster.

He mentioned that the steel prices had risen from Rs 48,000 to Rs 72,000 per metric tonne while the cement had become costlier from Rs 275 to Rs 350 per bag during the past less than a month.

“At the time, when the construction industry was in dire need of government help to control input costs, it has done the just opposite by not implementing the mining policy,” Ajit lamented, while alleging that mining mafia was procuring construction raw materials from sources with the involvement of the officials concerned and were selling the same at exorbitant prices, causing heavy losses to the construction industry.

Assn: Govt has failed to act against black marketeers

The association further wrote that even as the builders and contractors along with the common man were being burdened with huge financial constraints, the government has still not taken any action against black marketeers, which was promised by the Aam Aadmi Party before coming to power in the state.