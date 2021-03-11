‘Implement old pension scheme’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha, Punjab, handed over a memorandum to the Ludhiana, Deputy Commissioner seeking implementation of old pension scheme.

The ruling governments under pressure from the World Bank and corporate houses, abolished the old pension scheme before January 2004 and introduced a new contributory pension scheme. The leaders said an MLA is entitled to get a pension of Rs 70,000 per month. However, a government employee, who serves in department for 30 years just gets Rs 3,000-4,000 per month pension.

Spokespersons warned that if the old pension scheme was not restored by the in the Budget session, they would hold massive protest on June 28 in Mohali.