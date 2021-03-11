‘Implement old pension scheme’

Ludhiana, June 10
Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha, Punjab, handed over a memorandum to the Ludhiana, Deputy Commissioner seeking implementation of old pension scheme.
The ruling governments under pressure from the World Bank and corporate houses, abolished the old pension scheme before January 2004 and introduced a new contributory pension scheme. The leaders said an MLA is entitled to get a pension of Rs 70,000 per month. However, a government employee, who serves in department for 30 years just gets Rs 3,000-4,000 per month pension.
Spokespersons warned that if the old pension scheme was not restored by the in the Budget session, they would hold massive protest on June 28 in Mohali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...