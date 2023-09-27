Implement old pension scheme, demand teachers

Ludhiana, September 26
BEd teachers staged a demonstration outside the deputy commissioner’s office here on Tuesday. Members of the BEd Adhyapak Front, Punjab, were calling on the government to reinstate allowances that were discontinued during the previous Congress government’s tenure and to restore the old pension scheme. The union members pointed fingers at the AAP government in the state, accusing it of neglecting their demands.
Harwinder Singh Bilga, state president of the union, along with senior vice-president Ajitpal Singh Jassowal and other members, voiced their concerns regarding their outstanding demands. They highlighted that the previous Congress government had terminated 37 allowances, including those for rural and border areas, among others. They criticised the state government for not disbursing DA instalments to employees and for not reinstating the old pension scheme.
They expressed their opposition to the Development Tax levied on employees.
To mark their protest on Tuesday, the teachers congregated outside the Ludhiana DC office and subsequently submitted their memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, at the DC office.
