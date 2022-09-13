 Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff : The Tribune India

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

Non-teaching staff of GADVASU stage a protest in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

Non-teaching staff of the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the university today.

They were protesting against the non-implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission.

Raising slogans, the agitating employees said they were not receiving salaries as per the Sixth Pay Commission.

Didar Singh, the president of the GADVASU Non-Teaching Employees Union, said the employees were facing financial losses due to the non-implementation of the 6th Pay Commission.

“Employees of Punjab Agricultural University and other government departments have received arrears and are getting salaries according to the 6th Pay Commission, why we are being discriminated against?” Didar asked.

The union has decided to go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met by September 19.

