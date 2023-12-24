Implement Street Vendors Act: AITUC

Ludhiana, December 23
The Ludhiana chapter of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has asked the municipal corporation for immediate implementation of the Street Vendors Act 2014. Referring to a report by the CAG, MS Bhatia, General Secretary, AITUC Ludhiana, said despite an expenditure of over Rs 40 lakh in surveying vendor data, the MC has failed to implement the Act.
Bhatia said, “The MCL had identified 64 vending zones for 8,989 vendors in 2020. But not much has been done and the vendors are being continuously harassed by the administration as well as the mafia. If the vending zones are created, the vendors will get a proper place to work, the MC will earn money and the citizens will have designated places to buy goods from.”
