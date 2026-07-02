Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday conducted a meeting to review the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation Project at the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone D office and issued strict directions to tighten the noose around dairy owners who were dumping cow dung in the Buddha Dariya.

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MP Seechewal directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials to take stern action against the dairy owners and impose environment compensation (EC) if needed to stop them from dumping cow dung in the area. “Similar action should also be taken against anyone dumping waste in the dariya within or outside the city limits,” he said.

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Further, PSPCL officials have also been directed by the MP to cut power connections of the violators and take strict legal action against them. MC Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar, Joint Commissioner Amanpreet Singh, Assistant Commissioner (General) Payal Goyal, Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon, ACP (East) Raj Kumar and other officials of the PPCB, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board were present at the meeting.

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Seechewal said the administration was not against any particular sector or industry, but dumping of waste and garbage in the dariya had to be stopped. He encouraged everyone to come forward and take steps to reduce pollution in the area.”We are regularly monitoring the situation at the ground level and officials have been directed to remain active in the field too. No laxity would be tolerated in this context,” he added.