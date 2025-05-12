Impose heavy duty on countries supporting Pak: MSME forum

The World MSME Forum, an initiative to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises by fostering entrepreneurial skills and enabling financial and business support, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Indian government should impose heavy import duty on countries which supported Pakistan in the war.

Badish Jindal, president, World MSME Forum, said that India needs to learn a lesson from the conflict. with Pakistan’s defence budget is just 15 per cent compared to India’s, still it showed the audacity to start a war,” said Jindal.

India ranks fifth in the world with a GDP of 3,889 billion dollars while Pakistan ranks 42nd with a GDP of 375 billion. Despite this, why did US President Donald Trump dared to raise the Kashmir issue. “The main reason for this is that these so-called friendly nations wish to make India hollow. India is making these countries rich and they are spending a huge amount against it,” rued Jindal.

These countries mainly are China, Turkey, Malaysia and Azerbaijan and now the time for India is to teach them a lesson by imposing duties on their products. “The biggest enemy is China which is ruining India’s economy by selling goods worth Rs 12 lakh crore to it. China is directly selling goods worth Rs 8 lakh crore to India and is sending goods worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore to other countries through under billing. But India sends goods worth only Rs 1.5 lakh crore to China. In such a scenario, India’s trade deficit with China is huge,” said Jindal, adding that such trading practices should be stopped immediately.