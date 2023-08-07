Imposter arrested during clerk exam

Ludhiana, August 6
A youth was arrested for impersonating a candidate during a Punjab Subordinate Staff Selection Board exam held here today. He was handed over to the police.
Harnek Singh was appearing for Raj Singh (Roll Number 321122) in the written examination for the posts of clerk at Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, one of the exam centres.
