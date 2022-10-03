Imposter posing as top cop seeks money from Ludhiana SHO

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

A miscreant created a fake WhatsApp profile of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and asked money from Tibba SHO Harjinder Singh through it.

The SHO after suspecting a trap brought the matter to the knowledge of senior officials, who further shared information with the Commissioner of Police. The Tibba police yesterday registered a case against the unidentified suspect and launched further probe.

The complainant, SHO Harjinder, said on October 1 he got a message from some unknown WhatsApp number and when he checked the profile of the person, he found that the suspect was using the profile picture of CP Kaustubh Sharma.

“The sender asked me to buy a gift card from Amazon and send it to him. The suspect also sent me the Amazon website address. The miscreant was giving me directions such as the top cop,” the SHO said.

He said a probe was already launched to identify the miscreant.

Sources said after the matter came to the notice of the CP, he sent a message to the force to stay alert from fraudsters. Notably, a month ago a similar profile of the CP was created by some miscreant and money was demanded from senior police officials.