Impounded, unclaimed vehicles dumped on roads outside police stations

Hundreds of impounded and unclaimed vehicles had been lying on roads outside police stations for many years. Areas around many police stations have turned into a junkyard due to the slow process of disposal of the vehicles through auction, lack of space with the stations and the lethargic approach of people who fail to turn up to claim their vehicles.

In the past one decade, only a few auctions of such vehicles were held by the police reportedly due to the tedious process involving the requirement of permission from court or other quarters due to which the police have left with no option than to keep them at the police stations concerned.

During a survey conducted at the police stations, it was noticed that some vehicles are bundled inside, which not only reduce the breathing space but also give a weird look to police stations. Interestingly, some of the police stations have dumped the vehicles outside, on roads. The practice has not only leading to encroachment on roads but also causing traffic disruptions. Commuters are facing inconvenience due to the encroachments.

Jodhewal, Haibowal, Police Divison 7, Police Division 5, Police Division 4, Jagatpuri police post and Sarabha Nagar police stations have also put vehicles on roads, disrupting the traffic flow. The Jagatpuri police post in the Haibowal police station is situated in a residential area near Jawala Singh chowk. It has literally encroached a road. Residents said they could not force the police to remove the vehicles.

Arvind Sharma, an RTI activist, said situation was grim outside the SBS Nagar police post where vehicles were dumped on the road and that too in a hazardous manner.

“Several vehicles are kept on one another and if the same falls during strong winds or heavy rain, passers-by or commuters may suffer injuries. Residents of SBS Nagar had requested the Police Department many times to shift the vehicles to some safer place to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

CP Swapan Sharma instructions to dispose of such vehicles were already given to heads of all police stations. “Every thana head has already initiated the process months ago. Now, it is expected that in coming few months, the police stations will dispose of maximum vehicles. A nodal officer has also been appointed to dispose of such vehicles and the official’s job was to give priority to the work. Besides, to dispose of vehicles lying as case properties in police stations under the NDPS Act, a separate procedure was being followed,” he added.

Sharma claimed that he was personally overseeing the process of vehicle disposal and takes regular updates from the thana heads about the upkeep of the same. If some vehicles are kept on roads by any police station, the station heads concerned will be told to provide immediate solution.