Improve facilities at Suvidha Centre, demand residents

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 21

Residents have demanded that the administration should improve the functioning of the Suvidha Centre at the office of sub-registrar here.

Staff shortage, inadequate equipment and lack of space on the premises were cited as major impediments in providing satisfactory services to residents.

Mandatory changes in address, following creation of new district and subdivisions has further compounded the problem as almost all the residents of Malerkotla district are getting particulars changed in their Aadhar cards and passports.

Acknowledging residents’ demands, Executive Magistrate-cum-Tehsildar Manmohan Kumar Kaushik said officials in the IT cell of the district had been asked to establish at least one extra counter at the centre.

“A team of officials, led by IT Cell in-charge Narinder Kumar, had recently reviewed the situation at the centre. Kumar had assured the locals that necessary arrangements would be made for establishing at least one counter immediately,” said Kaushik. He added that extra lavatories for males and females had also been constructed near the centre.

Residents alleged that the successive governments had failed to keep their promises to provide hassle-free services at Suvidha Kendras situated at local towns and surrounding localities. A Suvidha Centre had been set up near Bajrang Akhara, which was later merged with the main centre, necessitating residents from Dehliz Road, Bajrang Akhara, Jandali Road and Chand Cinema areas to visit the registrar’s office for availing even petty services.

Those seeking services have to queue up early in the morning to receive a token for getting the work done during the day time.

#Mandi