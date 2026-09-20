Improved bio-security measures in focus as Pashu Palan Mela in Ludhiana ends

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

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The two-day Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University concluded on Saturday with the message of adopting better bio-security measures for animal farms. A large number of farmers showed interest in learning new techniques.

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State Information Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu was the chief guest during the closing ceremony of the fair. Punjab Agricultural University officiating Vice Chancellor Sukhjeet Pal Singh attended as the guest of honour.

Sandhu said it was a matter of pride that the university was named in the name of the second Sikh Guru. He acknowledged the contribution of veterinary and allied sciences in equipping farmers with necessary knowledge. He praised the contribution of the university in bringing scientists onto one common platform through exhibitions, live demonstrations and other practical interventions.

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Veterinary university VC Jatinder Paul Singh Gill discussed the contributions made by the university farmers’ welfare. He said farmers’ feedback was the backbone for future research and every farmer should try to give suggestions for future endeavours.

He encouraged the farmers to try products developed by the university for better animal health and production at their farms.