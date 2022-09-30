In alliance with Ludhiana MC, NGOs to hold 'CityNeeds Daan Utsav' from Oct 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

In association with the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, a group of NGOs is organising “CityNeeds Daan Utsav” from October 2 to 8, said MC’s Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon here on Thursday.

Sekhon said, “In association with the MC, CityNeeds, which is supported by different NGOs, has set up over 30 dropping centres in Ludhiana where people can donate items (used or new) such as clothes, woollens, beddings, books, toys, utensils, appliances, medicines, dry waste, etc. All material will be picked up and taken to the Indoor Stadium Pakhowal Road where it will be segregated and given to local NGOs as per their requirement. The NGOs concerned would further distribute these items among the needy people.”

“To find out your nearest dropping centre, one has to give a missed call at 8289066979 and the options will appear on your WhatsApp,” said Maneet Dewan of CityNeeds.

“CityNeeds has built an online platform for local NGOs to connect with nearest donors and volunteers. As of now 76 NGOs in Ludhiana have joined hands with CityNeeds”, Dewan said.

He said Daan Utsav would also be organised in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot and Moga from October 2 to 8 with partners concerned.

Rahul Verma, a member of one of the NGOs, said, “Daan Utsav, earlier known as Joy of Giving, is a national festival where people, communities, institutions and industry come forward and share what they have with needy.”