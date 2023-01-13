In Doraha & Sahnewal, yatra receives massive response

Our Correspondent

Doraha , January 12

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers when ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ passed through Doraha and Sahnewal early this morning. Rahul was accompanied by Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president, Punjab Congress, and MP Dr Amar Singh. People from various walks of life participated in the yatra.

The yatra started from Kashmir Gardens and passed through Kaddon Chowk, Beant Singh Chowk, Rajgarh, Kanech, Sahnewal, Pawa Khagat and Jugiana.

Former MLA and Payal Congress in-charge Lakhvir Singh Lakha, former MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli, party coordinators and other party leaders welcomed the yatra in Doraha.

In Sahnewal, the constituency in-charge Vikram Bajwa, along with block president Tajparwinder Sonu, youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon, zila parishad, block samiti members, Sarpanches and panches accorded a welcome to the yatra at Sahnewal Chowk.

“We were simply off our feet to have a look of our leader. It was a historic moment for us today. But we wished that he would have stop for some of his supporters to thank them and share a word or two but he just walked his way and left us craving for more,” said a congress supporter.