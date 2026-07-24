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Home / Ludhiana / In good form, veteran shuttlers clinch titles at tournament in Ludhiana

In good form, veteran shuttlers clinch titles at tournament in Ludhiana

Championship played at the Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Players in action during the tournament in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Veteran shuttlers put up impressive displays of skill and stamina as they clinched the titles in various age groups during the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship here on Thursday.

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The championship is being played at the Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium.

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In the men’s singles 50 plus category, Vikas Manchanda emerged champion after consistent performances throughout the competition. Manjit Singh Sidhu finished as the runner-up.

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Sanjeev Vohra clinched the title in the men’s singles 55 plus event by defeating Kuldeep Singh Bahari in the final.

The men’s singles 60 plus title went to Amrik Singh Dhaliwal, who outplayed Rajesh Goel in the summit clash. Jaswinder Singh Bhatia and Navdeep Singh secured the joint third position.

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In men’s doubles, Rajesh Goel teamed up with Rakesh Batta to claim the 60 plus crown with an impressive victory in the final. Navdeep Singh and Tarsinder Kumar Goyal had to settle for the runners-up position.

In the men’s singles 45 plus age group, Naman Jain came out winner and Lakhwinder Pal Singh finished runner-up. Anand Kumar and Nitesh Kumar shared the third place.

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