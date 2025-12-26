In Ludhiana, blow to terror & gangs, spike in petty crime

It was a mixed year for the Ludhiana police commissionerate. Led by Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the local police cracked down on drugs and gangsters, arrested terrorists and took leaps in terms of internal reform. They made countless high-profile arrests, shot dead terror operatives and seized sophisticated weapons, even grenades.

But at the same time, the city saw a spike in firing incidents that claimed lives, and the police are still working to catch the key accused in some of these cases. These incidents put the spotlight on the rather easy availability of illegal firearms.

For instance, a firing incident during a wedding ceremony at Bath Castle claimed two lives on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1. Two history-sheeters, Shubham Mota and Ankur, were among the guests clashed and opening indiscriminate fire, resulting in the loss of lives.

While the police have made multiple arrests in the case, the key accused, Shubham, continues to evade the cops. The police nominated the groom in the case for inviting the criminal elements to the function, on charges of conspiracy.

Commissioner Sharma says that as 2026 draws close, the Ludhiana police will continue to act tough against the gangsters, drug smugglers and weapon suppliers.

On the misuse of licensed weapons, Sharma said 85 firearms licences have been cancelled in the past six months alone, and 10 more are under scrutiny.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for those who take the law in their hands. Clears instructions are given to the police force. I keep reviewing the performance of my team in different parameters. Performance-oriented cops are getting rewards and the negligent ones are being reprimanded," asserts Sharma.

While a majority of the firing incidents involved illegal weapons, there were some where licensed weapons were used by criminal elements. In terms of illegal firearms, the supply routes from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh continue to be a thorn in the police's side.

Cracking down on terror with iron fist

The Ludhiana police busted two Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror modules. One among these two inter-state gangster-terror modules had links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The local police shot at two ISI operatives during an encounter in November Police arrested both the accused.

According to the police, the terror module was planning carry out a grenade attack in the state. Police recovered three China-made hand grenades and sophisticated pistols, and registered a case against key ISI operative Ajay Malaysia, reportedly hiding in Malaysia.

Tech advancement for modern policing

Taking a leap of technological advancement in policing system, the police commissionerate revamped the Emergency Response System (ERS) with an aim of reducing the response time in case of exigencies.

Under the one-of-its kind initiative, a brainchild of Commissioner Sharma, scattered units were brought under one roof for better and immediate coordination while dealing with emergency calls or law-and-order situations.

With the successful implementation of this initiative, the police maintained an emergency response time under 10 minutes, which is better than the state average. Officials said this was achieved through enhanced coordination between traffic police, the Police Control Room (PCR) and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Public outreach to build trust

This year, the local police launched "Walk a Talk", a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring safety and security while building trust with the public and getting to know about their wellbeing.

The initiative, carried out on Friday evenings, is a collaborative effort involving senior officers, station-house officers (SHO) and the field media team.

92% conviction in drug cases

Along with catching drug peddlers, the local police worked to ensure that the cases registered against them reached a logical and just conclusion. The police achieved a conviction rate of 92 per cent in cases registered against the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials said their next task is to achieve a 100 per cent conviction rate in these cases.

Challenges & issues

However, the local police did face their share of challenges, grappling with rising number of firing incidents, snatching and an acute spike in petty crimes.

In terms of connectivity and traffic, many police initiatives have proved to be inadequate as many areas of the industrial hub see repeated major bottlenecks. Old city areas like the Clock Tower, Bhadaur House, Saban Bazaar and Chaura Bazaar, among others, are the worst hit. Encroachments by shopkeepers and roadside vendors are among the major contributors to these traffic snarls.

Low in numbers

Despite the fact that Ludhiana city has an approximate population of more than 20 lakh, the police commissionerate is operating with a workforce of about 5,000. Approximately half of these 5,000 cops are stations on the field, further adding to the staff crunch.

With Ludhiana being among the biggest police districts, senior police officials say they have sent multiple requests seeking additional forces from the headquarters, but are yet to see any concrete steps in this direction.

The increasing numbers of impounded vehicles as case properties, which are now lying in police stations or on roadsides, are also overloading the infrastructure. Though the police have undertaken multiple drives to resolve the menace turning stations into apparent junkyards, they have not been able to get fruitful results.

Indi's release a blot on record

With the year almost closing, the Ludhiana police faced a major embarrassment recently after a local court ordered the immediate release of Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi.

The court declared Indi's arrest "illegal", citing "serious procedural lapses". Indi, a close associate of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the husband of Ward 61 councillor Parminder Kaur, was taken into custody by the Division Number 8 police on serious charges, including attempted murder and obstructing a municipal employee from performing official duties. However, the court ruling suggests the police failed to adhere to mandatory legal protocols, making the otherwise high-profile arrest a major embarrassment for the department.