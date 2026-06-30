In Ludhiana, industry association opposes night-time power restrictions

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has strongly opposed the PSPCL’s decision to impose power restrictions on industries by enforcing a power cut from 10 pm to 6 am on all Category-II and Category-III feeders till further instructions.

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Expressing serious concern, FICO acting president Rajiv Jain said electricity was one of the most important raw materials for industry. Many manufacturing units operated during the night to meet production schedules and export commitments, he added, saying such sudden power restrictions would severely disrupt production, increase manufacturing cost, delay deliveries, and adversely affect the competitiveness of Punjab’s industries.

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Dinesh Bogal, acting general secretary, FICO, said the industry was already facing multiple challenges, including rising input costs and stiff competition from other states. Imposing night-time power cuts at this stage would further burden industrial units and negatively impact employment and economic activity, he added.

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FICO has urged the Punjab Government and the Power Department to immediately withdraw the night-time power restrictions for industries.

The organisation said uninterrupted power supply was essential for sustaining industrial growth, boosting exports, and maintaining Punjab’s industrial competitiveness.

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Ashpreet Singh Sahni, organising secretary, FICO, urged minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond to intervene and resolve the matter at the earliest.