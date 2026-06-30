DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / In Ludhiana, industry association opposes night-time power restrictions

In Ludhiana, industry association opposes night-time power restrictions

FICO says electricity restrictions will disrupt production, raise cost and hurt manufacturing competitiveness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:47 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI file photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has strongly opposed the PSPCL’s decision to impose power restrictions on industries by enforcing a power cut from 10 pm to 6 am on all Category-II and Category-III feeders till further instructions.

Advertisement

Expressing serious concern, FICO acting president Rajiv Jain said electricity was one of the most important raw materials for industry. Many manufacturing units operated during the night to meet production schedules and export commitments, he added, saying such sudden power restrictions would severely disrupt production, increase manufacturing cost, delay deliveries, and adversely affect the competitiveness of Punjab’s industries.

Advertisement

Dinesh Bogal, acting general secretary, FICO, said the industry was already facing multiple challenges, including rising input costs and stiff competition from other states. Imposing night-time power cuts at this stage would further burden industrial units and negatively impact employment and economic activity, he added.

Advertisement

FICO has urged the Punjab Government and the Power Department to immediately withdraw the night-time power restrictions for industries.

The organisation said uninterrupted power supply was essential for sustaining industrial growth, boosting exports, and maintaining Punjab’s industrial competitiveness.

Advertisement

Ashpreet Singh Sahni, organising secretary, FICO, urged minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond to intervene and resolve the matter at the earliest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts