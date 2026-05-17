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Home / Ludhiana / In Ludhiana, SKM, trade associations protest lathi-charge on farmers in Chandigarh

In Ludhiana, SKM, trade associations protest lathi-charge on farmers in Chandigarh

Farmers marching from Mohali to Chandigarh were lathicharged on Friday

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Farmers burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the demonstration in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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On a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmer unions and trade bodies staged a protest outside the Mini Secretariat here on Saturday, hitting out at the Chandigarh Administration for “assault” on a peaceful agitation by farmers.

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Union leaders alleged the Chandigarh Police resorted to lathi-charge, tear-gas shelling and use of water cannons on peacefully protesting farmers after directions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

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Farmers marching from Mohali to Chandigarh were lathicharged on Friday.

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During the protest here, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria were burnt.

‘Will continue fight for state’s rightful demands’

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The protesters condemned what they described as “state-sponsored hooliganism” carried out through the Governor, and asserted the state’s “rightful” demands, including representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), control over affairs in Chandigarh, and water rights. They said they will continue to fight for these demands.

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