In memo to DC, tutors seek better pay scale, benefits

Members of the Associate Teachers Front held a district-level meeting and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking better pay scales and benefits on par with regular employees.

Advertisement

Sukhjinder Singh Dakha, district president of the front, and Hardeep Kaur, state leader, said teachers had been assured better service conditions but remained deprived of several benefits. They sought a proper transfer policy, medical facilities and social security benefits.

Advertisement

Dakha said the government had earlier assured them that their demands would be addressed. Ashok Handa, another leader of the front, said the teachers would intensify their agitation if the issues were not resolved in upcoming meetings.

Advertisement

wuw