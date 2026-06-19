Every year, with the arrival of June, migrant labourers from Bihar and other eastern states arrive in large numbers in the fields of Punjab for the paddy transplanting season. This annual migration marks the beginning of one of the most labour-intensive agricultural operations in the region.

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These workers — often short and lean in build — are widely regarded as skilled hands when it comes to transplanting paddy saplings. Over the years, their expertise has made them an indispensable part of Punjab’s paddy cultivation cycle.

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For these labourers, the short window of around a month and a half is crucial, as they look to earn maximum wages during the peak sowing period. From dawn to dusk, they remain engaged in hard physical labour, bending over waterlogged fields to plant saplings row after row.

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The conditions are far from easy. With temperatures rising sharply in June and humidity levels soaring, the fields often resemble shallow ponds. Workers remain partially submerged in muddy water for hours, exposed to intense heat and moisture. Despite these harsh conditions, the seasonal rush of work leaves little room for rest.

The resilience of these migrant labourers continues to drive Punjab’s paddy economy each year.

The Tribune’s Principal Photo Journalist Himanshu Mahajan visited several locations across Ludhiana district to document the ongoing transplanting operations. His photographs capture the strenuous labour of workers engaged in paddy cultivation under extreme heat and humid conditions.