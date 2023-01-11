In setback to LIP, councillor Bitta joins AAP

Ludhiana, January 10
After bidding adieu to the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), councillor Kuldeep Singh Panesar (Bitta) and his supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Chandigarh on Tuesday. Bitta is currently the councillor from Ward 38.
AAP (Punjab) general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu welcomed Bitta to AAP today. Bitta said his supporters, including Dharminder Saraon, Money Bhagat and Vishu Dhingra, also joined the party.
He said the AAP government was continuously working for the welfare of the state and due to its anti-corruption policy, there is a fear among the corrupt. “I will keep working for the welfare of the people,” he said.
