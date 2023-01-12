In view of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, diversion plan issued for heavy vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Doraha to Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, on Thursday, the Ludhiana Police have issued a diversion plan for heavy traffic. The police have created eight diversion points for heavy commercial vehicles.

At Khanna, all heavy traffic coming from the Delhi towards Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and J&K will be diverted through Khanna, Samrala and Machhiwara via Nawanshahr.

At Doraha, the heavy traffic going towards Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Barnala and Bathinda sides will be diverted through Doraha near Sidhu Hospital via Southern Bypass towards Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road.

At Neelon, all heavy vehicles coming from Chandigarh to Delhi and the Ferozepur side will be diverted through Neelon towards Doraha and Southern Bypass.

At Samrala, heavy vehicles coming from Chandigarh and towards Jalandhar, Amritsar and Gurdaspur will be diverted through Samrala, Machhiwara, Rahon and Nawanshahr.

At Tibba Canal Bridge, heavy vehicles going towards Delhi and Chandigarh will be diverted through Southern Bypass.

At Kohara Chowk on Chandigarh Road, vehicles coming from Chandigarh and going towards Jalandhar, Amritsar and Nawanshahr will be diverted through Machhiwara and Rahon.

At Phillaur, heavy vehicles coming from Jalandhar and Amritsar and going towards Khanna, Delhi and Chandigarh will be diverted through Rahon, Machhiwara, Samrala and Khanna.

Near the toll plaza at Ladhowal, heavy vehicles coming from Jalandhar side and going towards Malerkotla, Khanna, Delhi and Chandigarh would be diverted through Southern Bypass.