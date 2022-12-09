Inaction against violations of building bylaws: Vigilance wing raps Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials on the knuckles

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 8

While illegal change of land use and rampant violations of building bylaws continue unabated in most of the colonies maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), the Vigilance wing of the Local Bodies Department has reprimanded Trust officials for inaction against illegal construction activities and other violations.

The Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Local Government Department has issued directions to the LIT Executive Officer to submit a time-bound report with latest photographs of all kinds of violations of building bylaws in D, E, G and H blocks of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Colony. The Executive Officer has been asked to submit photographs of all under-construction illegal commercial buildings, residential plots being put to commercial use, two or more plots clubbed to construct commercial buildings and other instances non-compoundable violations in the said blocks of the colony.

Taking cognizance of a complaint lodged by city-based activist Arvind Sharma, the CVO has referred to some half a dozen letters written to the LIT officials earlier, which sought report of illegal buildings and other violations.

The CVO said in his letter, “It is regrettable that no report had been received despite two letters being written by the Director, Local Government, as well, with the result that the said complaint was lying pending for disposal for quite some time now.”

The LIT Executive Officer has been asked to send a detailed report of the current status of all buildings referred to in the complaint, along with latest photographs, by December 12, failing which the government would be asked to take stern action against negligent officials.