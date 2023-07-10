Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 9

Residents should remain alert as heavy rain has been predicted for Monday. Today, the city received scattered rainfall during early morning hours but it was waterlogging after yesterday’s rain that continued to be a cause of concern.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said there was a warning of heavy rain in Ludhiana on Monday while from Tuesday onwards, the intensity of rain would become low.

The maximum temperature in the city plummeted to 27.4°C while minimum to 24.4°C. Morning relative humidity was 92 per cent while evening was recorded at 84 per cent.

The district administration today rescued 22 persons, including five women and four children, from Sainsowal Khurd village near Machhiwara in Ludhiana. They had gone to sow paddy in the fields on the other side of the river in SBS Nagar and got stuck when the water level rose. A special boat was sent and they were brought back to Dhulewal village.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has asked people of Ludhiana not to get panicky as district administration officials are keeping a close watch on the Sutlej.

He said people must follow a general advisory issued by Deputy Commisioner Surabhi Malik which states that the people should be careful, avoid congested/waterlogged areas unless necessary and no need for panic. It further states that all preparations were purely anticipational in nature.

The incessant rainfall and warning for tomorrow has left farmers of the district worried.

Paramjit Singh, a farmer from Samrala, said though water was good for paddy crop, too much of the same could cause harm.

“Paddy has been transplanted a few weeks ago. With water accumulated in the fields, the crop has submerged under the water. If rain continues, it will destroy the crop which is at the growing stage,” he said. He said rain had caused damage to maize crop and vegetables. “If it continues in the coming week, it can cause major loss to the farmers,” he said.

