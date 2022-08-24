Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 24
An Income Tax raid has been conducted at the Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana today. Highly placed sources in the department confirmed that about 150 IT sleuths, staff, police personnel are part of the team that is conducting raids at total 35 premises of Gurmail Medical Stores.
These include shops on Pakhowal Road, Near Mohan Dai Hospital, Medicity Hospital, etc.
A senior official, wishing not to be named, said the raid were conducted under the directions of Principal Director, Income Tax.
“The raids on premises are expected to continue for another 24-36 hours till the department gets each and every detail of the transactions made. There are doubts that huge investments are also made by them in connivance with political bigwigs. More than 50-60 vehicles of IT department with staff have arrived from Jalandhar, Patiala, etc., to conduct the raids,” said the official.
Meanwhile panic gripped the entire Pindi street (wholesale market of medicines) here as soon as chemists got to know about raids. Many shopkeepers did not even open the shops till late noon.
