Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains raised concern over the failure of government departments to identify the cause of the toxic gas leak in Giaspura. As many as 11 persons died, while others fell in due to the incident reported on the Sua Road.

Bains criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government for not taking the matter seriously as the departments concerned are still unsure of the cause of the poisonous gas leak three days after the incident.

While the government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased, Bains argued that this amount was not enough. A compensation of at least Rs 50 lakh should be given to each victim’s family.

Bains also suggested that the government should offer a government job to the next of kin of each victim and free treatment to those affected by the gas leak.