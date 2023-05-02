Increase compensation for gas tragedy victims, say labour unions

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 1

Office-bearers and activists of various political and labour organisations have threatened to launch an agitation in case the Union and Punjab governments do not accept and implement their pending demands without further delay. Blaming the Ludhiana administration for the death of migrant persons at Giaspura, the activists also urged the authorities to increase the value of compensation to be paid to the families of the deceased.

An ultimatum was given during the concluding session of the Labour Day celebrations at Pohir Road under the banner of the coordination committee of 11 outfits.

Withdrawal of labour reform law, improvement in working conditions at private organisations and hike in minimum wages, were cited among the major demands of labourers.