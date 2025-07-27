DT
Home / Ludhiana / Incubation centre inaugurated

Incubation centre inaugurated

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:27 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. File
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Employment Generation and Skill Development Minister Aman Arora and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of Sun Foundation Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney today inaugurated a state-of-the-art incubation cente eat the Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Ludhiana, run by the Sun Foundation.

The centre is a joint initiative of Sun Foundation and Innovation Mission Punjab, aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial aspirations among the state’s youth.

The ministers visited ITI-Ludhiana, which has been adopted by Dr Sahney. They also toured all training labs at the MSDC, which is one of the most advanced skill centres in the region, offering free-of-cost skill training and job placements in 15 roles including AI, aviation and hospitality to over 1,000 youth annually.

Dr Sahney said the newly inaugurated incubation centre would become a platform to transform the dreams of youth into reality. We are not just creating job seekers we are nurturing job creators, too, he added.

The centre will provide end-to-end guidance to entrepreneurs, including assistance on seed funding, business development strategies, government schemes, market research etc.

