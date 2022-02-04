Independent candidate opens office in shanty

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 3

Setting an example before his counterparts and giving a message to cut down political expenses, an Independent candidate from the Ludhiana North, Ramanjit Lalli, has set up his office in a shack.

His office is located near Karabara Road, but it neither has an electricity connection nor has he kept any furniture to welcome his supporters.

Lalli has spread a plastic sheet, laid a mattress and hanged three lanterns in his office where he makes plans for the forthcoming elections.

Lalli, who was a local Congress leader, recently decided to contest elections as an Independent candidate. Earlier, he was associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party, but was unable to get ticket. Even this time, his hopes for a ticket were dashed by the Congress.

Lalli said he got motivation to contest after he saw his ancestors in dream. “It was after listening to the voice of my ancestors that I decided to contest the elections. I am confident of my win,” Lalli added.