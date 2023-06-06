Inderpal Singh is PSPCL's central zone Chief Engineer

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 5

Inderpal Singh took charge as the new Chief Engineer of the central zone, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Ludhiana on Monday. He replaces SR Vashishat. Inderpal Singh was earlier serving as Chief Engineer (South Patiala).

After taking the charge, he conducted a meeting with SEs, XENs and other staff of the central zone and sought their support in achieving the targets set by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.