INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

Taking a strict stand against political parties defying the model code of conduct (MCC), a total of 48 notices have been issued to various parties in two days by assistant returning officers (AROs) of the district.

District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney had directed the AROs to take action against political parties that violate the poll code, which resulted in 21 and 27 notices being served on March 29 and 30, respectively.

The DEO instructed political parties to submit their reply within 24 hours regarding the poll code violation. She urged all parties to strictly adhere to the poll code and warned that any violation would be dealt with severely. She also emphasised the importance of political parties’ cooperation throughout the electoral process.

Sawhney highlighted the need to maintain a peaceful and conducive environment for campaigning and called on parties to avoid any activity that violates the poll code, adding that the administration was committed to holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana and instructed AROs to enforce the MCC in a strict manner.

