INDIA VOTES 2024: Courier companies warned against exploitation of services to lure voters

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 12

With the intent to prevent inflow of goods and valuables which can be used to lure voters, in violation of the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the administration has cautioned organisers of courier services against exploitation of their channel to appease voters.

Organisers and managers of courier services, including private and those run by the government, have been advised to keep a close watch on contents of heavy parcels being received or dispatched by their offices and report any suspicious activity to the administration before handing over the parcels to recipient individuals or units.

Executive Officer at Ahmedgarh Municipal Council Amandeep Singh informed that owners and managers of offices of courier services have been advised to ensure their services are not exploited by candidates or their associates for distribution of cash, valuables and narcotics to lure voters in violation of guidelines of Election Commission of India during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Movement of currency, jewellery, expensive gifts and contrabands, besides campaigning material through the courier service was to be reported to the designated government personnel during the election period.

Meanwhile, residents of the region were also advised to abstain from the practice of using courier for transportation of expensive gifts and valuables at least during the election period to avoid embarrassment, as the administration will not be able to discriminate between genuine activities and those by candidates and their supporters.

#Lok Sabha #Mandi