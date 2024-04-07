INDIA VOTES 2024: Nukkad natak, giddha spread voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

To encourage voters to exercise their right to vote and increase voting percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, performances of a nukkad natak and Malwai giddha were organised at Mini Rose Garden in Giaspura on Saturday. The event aimed at highlighting the importance of voting in the region that falls under the Ludhiana South Assembly Constituency.

Officials said the event was organised to raise awareness among voters and to motivate the maximum eligible persons to cast their vote on June 1. An official said a low voting percentage had been recorded from the constituency in the past, and their aim was to increase it in the upcoming poll.

The event was attended by Ludhiana South Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Navneet Kaur Bal, Assistant Commissioner Krishna Pal Rajput, ACP Brij Mohan and Ludhiana South Election Nodal Officer Varinder Pathak.

Pathak said the event was organised as per the instructions from the ECI.

Through the natak and giddha, attendees were informed about the significance of voting in elections and encouraged to carefully choose the right candidate.

Person-to-person awareness drive

With an aim to ensure the maximum participation during Lok Sabha poll and for achieving the target of ‘Iss Baar, 70 Paar’, the administration has initiated a ‘person-to-person’ awareness drive in the district.

During this drive, teams of district administration officials will interact with people and encourage them to vote on the polling day (June 1). Apart from this, on-the-spot voter registration will also be done to enroll first-time voters.

On Saturday, the teams visited different areas of the city, including Model Gram, Kochar Market, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), among others.

The officials said eligible first-time voters can use ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling themselves as voters. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register themselves as voters.

