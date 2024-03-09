Indian Hypertension Control Initiative enters second phase

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The Indian Hypertension Control Initiative, Mission Swasth Kavach, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and executed in collaboration with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, and World Health Organisation (WHO) has entered its second phase.

This was the first project to be carried out in the private sector and was completed in April, 2023. The project is now in its second phase, where follow up of the patients is being done by the medical teams. Today, a team from WHO paid a visit to the DMCH and then to the industrial units where treatment is being provided to those suffering from hypertension. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds are being used for this initiative. Ludhiana is the model district for this project.

Medical Superintendent of Hero DMC Herat Institute, Dr Bishav Mohan said that 7,500 individuals were screened in the first phase and their treatment is being undertaken during the second phase.

Data from the IHCI-ICMR project revealed over 40 per cent newly diagnosed hypertensive cases and emphasised the critical need for intervention. Positive results include an increase in hypertension control rates since the inception of second phase.

“SNS Pahwa Hospital and Mohandai Oswal Hospital are cluster hospitals in this initiative. We are re-visiting the industrial units again and carrying forward the treatment of the hypertensive individuals. It was observed that in the spot medication was more effective than asking them to take medicine at home. Diet consultation is also given to those affected,” said Dr Mohan.

