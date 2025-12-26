India’s 1st canine semen bank to come up at Ludhiana vet university

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is all set to establish country’s first dedicated canine semen bank, a pioneering initiative aimed at improving breeding practices and preserving genetic diversity among dog breeds.

Backed by a Rs 45-lakh grant from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the project has already completed its initial phase under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Researchers at GADVASU have successfully developed and standardised techniques for semen preservation and artificial insemination in five popular breeds — Labrador, German Shepherd, Beagle, Pug and Shih Tzu.

Vice-Chancellor JPS Gill confirmed that GADVASU would lead the second phase of the project, which will expand the scope to include rare breeds and establish a full-fledged semen bank. “This initiative will serve breeders and pet owners across India, offering access to high-quality semen and reducing the challenges associated with traditional mating,” he said.

Mrigaank Honparkhe from the Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, emphasized the long-term vision by saying that, “We aim to build a rich repository of canine semen, ensuring that pedigree and health standards are maintained. This will be a game-changer for breeders seeking rare and high-quality genetic lines.”

The bank will also help address logistical and ethical concerns around canine breeding, offering a scientific alternative that mirrors the success of artificial insemination in livestock. Clinical parameters such as age, health and lineage will guide the selection of donor dogs, ensuring that only the best genetic material is preserved.

Once operational, the facility will not only support breeders, but also contribute to research, training and veterinary education — placing Ludhiana at the forefront of canine reproductive science in India.