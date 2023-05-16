Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, May 15

The Federation of Punjab Small Industries’ Association (FOPSIA) and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) have condemned the state government’s decision to increase the power tariff. FOPSIA chief Badish K Jindal has termed the move a ‘gift’ of the ruling party to the people of the state after its victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

He said the industrial sector was already under recession and the hike would be unbearable for it. The PSPCL has increased the fixed and consumption charges for all categories of power usage.

The move will be a death blow for power consumers, he said, adding that they were already reeling under the burden of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and inflation.

He added that power consumers would face a jolt as the average cost of power will go up by 56 paise per unit, effective tomorrow.

A PSPCL official said multiple factors had contributed to the hike, including escalating coal prices, rising employee costs and the natural inflationary rise in input expenses. “The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has justifiably increased the power rate to ensure the financial stability and sustainability of the PSPCL,” the official said.

Jindal said the fixed charges for all consumer categories have also been raised by Rs 15 per kilowatt. In addition, the cost of power supplied to agricultural pump sets has been raised from Rs 5.66 to Rs 6.55 per unit, resulting in a substantial increase in the power subsidy bill of the state government.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said the PSPCL has increased the power tariff by 30 paisa per unit for small and medium enterprises and by 40 paisa per unit for large enterprises.

“The MSMEs are already facing huge losses. The dearth of raw materials has already escalated the cost of manufacturing and we are not in a position to bear this additional burden,” he added.

