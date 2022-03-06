Industrial bodies protest against steel price hike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

A protest was organised by industrial organisations at the Cycle Market here today against hike in steel prices. The protest was jointly organised by all industries and trade organisations. The Fastener Manufacturers Association of India, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations (FOPSIA),

Fastener Suppliers Association of India and Ludhiana Steel Brokers Association among others participated in the protest.

“Public and private plants have increased the prices of steel by around Rs10,000 per tonne in last one month. Following the large producers, secondary steel plants of Punjab also increased the prices of ingot from Rs47,000 to Rs61,000 per tonne during last one month,” said Badish Jindal, president, National Fasteners Manufacturers Association of India.

“Due to this price hike steel consuming industries of Ludhiana are facing losses of Rs3,000 crore in just last one month as they have to complete their pending export and domestic orders. If such trend continues industries will be forced to shut down,” he added.

Effigies of the Union Steel Minister, RCP Singh, the Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited, Soma Mondal, and the Chairman, Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant, Atul Bhatt, were burnt during the protest.

“In the last one year, the prices of steel have increased to Rs 25,000 per tonne. The main reason behind the increase is cartel of Indian steel companies formed under the name of Indian Steel Alliance,” said Jindal.

“The Government of India and the Steel Ministry is silent on the issues due to their vested interests,” Jindal added.

“The margins of industry are not above five per cent. So, it is hard to absorb 25 per cent hike in steel prices. So, industries will have to stop production. These price manipulations are throwing Indian MSMEs out of the export competition,” said another industrialist. —