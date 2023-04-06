Industrial body hails foreign trade policy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The government’s announcements of taking new measures to promote exports in the recently-announced Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 have been received well by the local industry here, especially the exporters. They feel that the policy will be another step towards a digitally-enabled ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Upkar Singh, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), said the policy and the accompanying measures would drive India to become a significant player in the global trade.

“The focus on the continuity of remission in taxes, ease of doing business, technology-led trade facilitation, promotion of exports through e-commerce and wider engagement with the states and districts to foster exports are steps that will help us achieve the target of USD 1 trillion in exports by 2030,” Upkar said.

SC Ralhan, president, Ludhiana Hand Tools Association, said with the new policy, exporters would get respite from a lot of tedious work and that precious time could be spent on further promoting exports.

“We will now be able to obtain the extension of licenses online as the procedures have been simplified,” Ralhan said.

Saravjit Singh, vice president and co-convener, CICU Export Committee, said the significant reduction in the application fee for advanced authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme for MSMEs was another welcome step as a majority of exporters in the supply chain are small enterprises.

“The addition of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and green hydrogen to the list of ‘Green Products’ will allow us to avail of reduced export obligations under the EPCG scheme, adding to the sustainability initiatives of the government,” he said.