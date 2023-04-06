Industrial body hails foreign trade policy

Ludhiana, April 5
The government’s announcements of taking new measures to promote exports in the recently-announced Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 have been received well by the local industry here, especially the exporters. They feel that the policy will be another step towards a digitally-enabled ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Upkar Singh, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), said the policy and the accompanying measures would drive India to become a significant player in the global trade.
“The focus on the continuity of remission in taxes, ease of doing business, technology-led trade facilitation, promotion of exports through e-commerce and wider engagement with the states and districts to foster exports are steps that will help us achieve the target of USD 1 trillion in exports by 2030,” Upkar said.
SC Ralhan, president, Ludhiana Hand Tools Association, said with the new policy, exporters would get respite from a lot of tedious work and that precious time could be spent on further promoting exports.
“We will now be able to obtain the extension of licenses online as the procedures have been simplified,” Ralhan said.
Saravjit Singh, vice president and co-convener, CICU Export Committee, said the significant reduction in the application fee for advanced authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme for MSMEs was another welcome step as a majority of exporters in the supply chain are small enterprises.
“The addition of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and green hydrogen to the list of ‘Green Products’ will allow us to avail of reduced export obligations under the EPCG scheme, adding to the sustainability initiatives of the government,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...