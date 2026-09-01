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Home / Ludhiana / Industrial sector cries hoarse over unscheduled power cuts in Ludhiana

Industrial sector cries hoarse over unscheduled power cuts in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:03 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Employees of the PSPCL repair power cables following an unscheduled power cut in Ludhiana. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN
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Unscheduled power cuts are giving tough time to the industrial sector in the city. Category-2 feeders are being allowed only 10 per cent load, while category-3 are restricted to just 2 per cent load. The industry has been facing power cuts of nearly five hours in the evening, which has badly affected the production of these units. This has raised concerns among factory owners who rely on uninterrupted power for continuous production.

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The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has extended load management measures, but the industry argue that evening hours are crucial for production, especially during the summer season.

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Initially, the power cuts were imposed on category-1 feeders, which supply power to residential areas. However, with the electricity crisis deepening, restrictions have now been imposed on categories-2 and 3 feeders, which has directly affected the industrial establishments.

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The PSPCL is monitoring feeder loads closely and the supply is snapped if limits are exceeded. “The most crucial is the five-hour evening cut from 7 PM to midnight, which cripples industrial operations. Some machines if switched off take nearly 1.5 hours to re-operate. Machines cannot be switched off and restarted easily. Frequent shutdowns not only delay production, but also increase costs and risk damaging semi-finished goods,” said Vinay Kanal, a small enterprise owner.

Owners of small and medium enterprises, particularly textile dyeing units, said that evening hours were the most productive period for workers. “Due to frequent power cuts, production in industries has come to a standstill. Night-shift workers remain idle as work cannot be started without electricity, but we have to pay them the wages. Despite industries paying high industrial power rates, we are not being provided 24-hour supply. Our work is getting affected due to this,” said Kamlesh Khanna, owner of a dyeing unit.

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Running industries on generators is proving too costly. “The production cost increases manifold if we run the unit on generators. Once in a while it is possible to use gen sets, but not every day,” added Gursewak Singh, a cycle parts unit owner.

The crisis is compounded by rising technical faults. Overloaded feeders are tripping, wires are snapping and load shifts are creating sudden surges on power lines. Consumers are now facing both scheduled cuts and unscheduled outages.

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