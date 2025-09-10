Industrial units, trust join hands to strengthen flood relief efforts in region

In a heartening display of community spirit, Ludhiana’s industrial sector and philanthropic organisations have come together to support flood relief operations across the district. Their contributions—ranging from financial aid to manpower and essential supplies—are playing a crucial role in mitigating the impact of recent floods.

Among the most notable contributions is a generous donation of Rs 10 lakh by Vardhman Special Steels Limited (VSSL). The cheque was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain by VSSL representative Amit Dhawan, on behalf of vice chairman Sachit Jain. Expressing his gratitude, the DC said, “The administration is immensely grateful to Vardhman Special Steels Limited and its management for their timely and generous support. This contribution will significantly assist in alleviating the problems in flood-affected areas.”

Adding to the wave of support, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, Ludhiana, also donated Rs 10 lakh to the district administration. Sunil Gupta, vice-president of the trust, handed over the cheque to Rakesh Kumar, ADC-General, Ludhiana.

Several industries have mobilised resources on the ground. Club 21 contributed Rs 1.8 lakh, while Aarti Steels and MRH Associates have provided trolleys and sacks; Ganga acrowool sent 50 workers to sites and industries sending empty sacks and sand filled bags to sarsali baandh site. Workers from Ramtex have also been actively involved in filling and transporting sandbags.

President of World MSME Forum Badish Jindal has been instrumental in rallying support from the business community, encouraging widespread participation in relief operations. His appeal has led to a surge in industrial support across the region.

In a unique initiative, a ‘diesel langar’ has been set up at Sasrali, offering free diesel to vehicles and machinery engaged in flood relief. This service was made possible by Hemraj, chairman of the Sanhewal Market Committee, who arranged a 5,000-liter tanker to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply. “We do not want time to be wasted so we bought the diesel tanker on site for re-fuelling of vehicles,” said he.

“We’ve been working round the clock, filling sacks and loading trolleys to reinforce the dhussi bandh. The free diesel service here has made a huge difference it’s keeping the relief work moving without delays,” said Ravinder Singh, an industrial worker, volunteering at Sasrali.

These collective efforts, financial, logistical and humanitarian are making a tangible impact on the ground. With industries and trusts working hand-in-hand with the administration, Ludhiana is witnessing a remarkable example of community-driven resilience.