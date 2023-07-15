Industrialists demand 24x7 power supply from PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 14

Perturbed over the deteriorating power situation in many parts, the industry has asked the PSPCL to provide them with 24x7 power supply. The industry rued that in the name of “minor breakdowns”, it was suffering from around 6-hour long power cuts in routine in different areas and in these circumstances, the production in the units was hit hard.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said the PSPCL recently imposed the quality meters on the power intensive large supply connections, which will harmonically pick maximum load on every phase. The maximum load will be picked from a single phase, rather than the average of loads on all three phases. This will only increase the cost of electricity for the industries which has been hiked twice in the past few months, otherwise.

“The PSPCL needs to focus on the quality of power that they are feeding to the industry with unscheduled power shedding, voltage fluctuations and unplanned cuts. It is giving double jolt in one in the form of quality meters and the other by imposing unscheduled power cuts,” rued Kular.

Talking about some other incident, FICO chairman KK Seth said it had been observed that no-objection certificates or the regularisation certificates of more than 900 industrial units is pending, even though they had deposited the mandatory fee years ago. Industrialists are being informed that there is no policy to issue the same for the registration of land done after 2018. The Director of Factories should take the matter seriously and issue the necessary regularisation certificate to the industrialists who have already deposited the necessary fee, Seth said.

Rajiv Jain, another industrialist, said the practice of a two-way tariff by the PSPCL was unjustified when the industry has been paying for the electricity units it consumed. He said obtaining fixed charges is unjustified; fixed charges must be applicable only when there is no consumption.

