Industrialists demand probe in power reform programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

The APDRP (Accelerated power development and reform programme) is a flagship scheme of the Government of India. Its purpose is to improve the power distribution system in states and cut down transmission losses.

The CAG also pointed out that the PSPCL has failed to get benefit of the APDRP. Most colonies in the urban areas face threat of accident due to pathetic condition of poles and wires hanging on roads. — Badish Jindal, President, FOPSIA

In Punjab, the purpose of the scheme was to remove low height electric wires in cities to save human lives. The other purpose was to reduce transmission losses. Crores were spent on raising the height of poles from six metre to nine metre and changing old aluminium wires with plastic coated wires.

In a letter written to the Punjab Chief Minister, the FOPSIA president, Badish Jindal, stated, “Unfortunately nothing has changed in cities. The low-height cables are still a big risk to human lives. Most poles are still old. At many places new poles have been installed but wires are still connected with old poles.”

Jindal further said the quality of material used by firms was so poor that most poles got damaged and wires were burnt. The tenders were given to under rated companies, he said. Payments were made to firms without completion of the project.

“The PSPCL is claiming that it finalised Part-II tender as big companies are in the fray. However, the corporation has ignored multinational companies such as HCL, Infosys and Larsen and Toubro for Part-I and selected Mumbai-based firm with average expertise in the field. The project for the upgradation of transmission system has been given to Larson and Tubro and Shreen Developers

Private Limited, a Kolkata-based company, for 47 towns of Punjab. Their job is to replace all low-height poles, transformers and open aluminium cables with coated PVC cables and upgrade all substations accordingly,” Jindal said.

“The CAG also pointed out that the PSPCL has failed to get true benefit of the APDRP. Most colonies in the urban areas face threat of accidents due to pathetic condition of poles and wires hanging on roads. Low-height wires are an open invitation to mishap in streets and on roads. Low-level poles and transformers also pose a threat to human lives. The PSPCL is in hurry to give payments to companies even before the completion of project,” alleged Jindal.

“A Vigilance enquiry should be conducted into the scheme to unearth all flaws and violations,” demanded Jindal.

