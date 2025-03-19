Industrialists disappointed by CM, Kejriwal’s responses at meet

After efforts by Sanjeev Arora, the AAP candidate from West for the upcoming by-elections, CM Bhagwant Mann and party convener Arvind Kejriwal met industrialists of Ludhiana during their two-day visit here. Major issues were raised by the representatives of industrial organisations during the meeting. But the industrialists felt both the VVIPs ‘failed’ to provide appropriate answers to their issues. At the same time, they reposed faith in Arora, who has been instrumental in raising their concerns with both the state and Central governments.

Nearly five-six industrialists were invited to talk to the VVIPs, and they raised several issues. The representatives thanked the state government for bringing a one-time settlement policy for the plot holders in focal points. But they were not satisfied with the answers given by the CM and Kejriwal. “Both the leaders did not say anything about the industry and the issues involved. They spoke about drugs, the party’s vision etc but the real issues of the industry were not addressed, once again,” said the president of a forum, who spoke on several issues concerning the industry last evening.

Avtar Singh Bhogal, another industrialist, said had it been a transparent interaction, things would have been easier. “But they chose five-six persons who were already briefed about the questions etc. We had so much to tell the CM, but neither was there time, nor were we allowed to put forward our issues,” added Bhogal.

Pankaj Sharma, president, ATIU, took up several issues, including providing GST benefits of 2.5 per cent that the government had assured in Invest Punjab but did not pay. “To encourage investment in Punjab, the government should provide more benefits in the upcoming budget. Funds should be allocated for the upgradation of electricity infrastructure by providing more equipment, transformers, cables etc,” he said.

Meanwhile, most industrialists looked ‘more comfortable’ speaking to Arora, whom they address as ‘Sunny Bhaiya’, regarding their problems than CM Mann and Kejriwal. “Arora has always taken up the matters of industry with the state government and Centre. As far as the CM or Kejriwal are concerned, they failed to provide any assurance to us during last evening’s interaction,” said an industrialist.