Industrialists divided over trade with Pak

Ludhiana, June 6

Industrialists of Ludhiana, be it in the bicycles, garments, or hand tools sectors, have high hopes of the new government. The representatives of Ludhiana’s industries feel that a few issues need immediate attention and solutions from the new government that would assume power at the Centre.

Seek relief package We were not given any packages like other states. Our issues were not addressed and both governments moved at their own pace. The cooperation between the Centre and the state is a must for the growth of the industry. — Badish Jindal, President, AITF

There is a divide when it comes to establishing trade ties with neighbouring nation Pakistan. While some industrialists outright oppose the idea, a few others are open to it. “Since the Kartarpur Corridor is open, why can’t borders be open for trade as well?” questions an industrialist.

Talking to The Tribune, SC Ralhan, president of the Ludhiana Hand Tool Manufacturing Association, said a major problem was the amendment in Section 43B of the Income Tax Act. “There was a lot of resentment against the addition of the section, and because of this, traders and industrialists were up in arms against the Union Government. This clause should be removed, and the buyers and manufacturers should work as per their own wishes. In the last 10 years of the Modi-led Central Government, exports have gone up, and the Free trade agreement (FTA) exports have seen an increase. Now, the FTA should be done with the UK, which would be beneficial,” said Ralhan.

The General Secretary of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) Rajiv Jain said whoever comes to power, should focus on the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) industry. “Attention should be paid to the development of the MSME industry, which is the backbone of the economy. There was anger among people over the amendment to Section 43B of the Income Tax Act. The new government should remove the amendment for the benefit of the industry. If you ask me to open ties with Pakistan, I would refuse, simply because it will give rise to infiltration and drug smuggling, which will prove bad for the safety of our country,” said Jain.

The industrialists maintained that industries, particularly in Punjab, did not get recognition because the Central and state governments were always different and there could never be a consensus on any topic between them.

Badish Jindal, president of the All Industries Trade Forum (AITF), said because of different governments in the state and the Centre, the industries in Punjab could not grow at a desirable pace. “We were not given any packages like other states. Our issues were not redressed; both governments moved at their own pace. The cooperation between the governments is a must for the growth of the industry,” said Jindal, adding that trade ties with Pakistan should also be opened as it would supplement the growth of the industry. “If we can go to Kartarpur Sahib, then why can’t we start trade with Pakistan?” asked Jindal.

It may be mentioned here that on the issue of the state government’s take on the industry in Punjab, even Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal, during his last visit to Ludhiana, categorically said the state government never approached the Centre with any of the issues of the industry. If these issues had been brought to the attention of the Union Government, the scenario would have been different, said Goyal.

