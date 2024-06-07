 Industrialists divided over trade with Pak : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Industrialists divided over trade with Pak

Industrialists divided over trade with Pak

Industrialists divided over trade with Pak


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

Industrialists of Ludhiana, be it in the bicycles, garments, or hand tools sectors, have high hopes of the new government. The representatives of Ludhiana’s industries feel that a few issues need immediate attention and solutions from the new government that would assume power at the Centre.

Seek relief package

We were not given any packages like other states. Our issues were not addressed and both governments moved at their own pace. The cooperation between the Centre and the state is a must for the growth of the industry. — Badish Jindal, President, AITF

There is a divide when it comes to establishing trade ties with neighbouring nation Pakistan. While some industrialists outright oppose the idea, a few others are open to it. “Since the Kartarpur Corridor is open, why can’t borders be open for trade as well?” questions an industrialist.

Talking to The Tribune, SC Ralhan, president of the Ludhiana Hand Tool Manufacturing Association, said a major problem was the amendment in Section 43B of the Income Tax Act. “There was a lot of resentment against the addition of the section, and because of this, traders and industrialists were up in arms against the Union Government. This clause should be removed, and the buyers and manufacturers should work as per their own wishes. In the last 10 years of the Modi-led Central Government, exports have gone up, and the Free trade agreement (FTA) exports have seen an increase. Now, the FTA should be done with the UK, which would be beneficial,” said Ralhan.

The General Secretary of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) Rajiv Jain said whoever comes to power, should focus on the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) industry. “Attention should be paid to the development of the MSME industry, which is the backbone of the economy. There was anger among people over the amendment to Section 43B of the Income Tax Act. The new government should remove the amendment for the benefit of the industry. If you ask me to open ties with Pakistan, I would refuse, simply because it will give rise to infiltration and drug smuggling, which will prove bad for the safety of our country,” said Jain.

The industrialists maintained that industries, particularly in Punjab, did not get recognition because the Central and state governments were always different and there could never be a consensus on any topic between them.

Badish Jindal, president of the All Industries Trade Forum (AITF), said because of different governments in the state and the Centre, the industries in Punjab could not grow at a desirable pace. “We were not given any packages like other states. Our issues were not redressed; both governments moved at their own pace. The cooperation between the governments is a must for the growth of the industry,” said Jindal, adding that trade ties with Pakistan should also be opened as it would supplement the growth of the industry. “If we can go to Kartarpur Sahib, then why can’t we start trade with Pakistan?” asked Jindal.

It may be mentioned here that on the issue of the state government’s take on the industry in Punjab, even Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal, during his last visit to Ludhiana, categorically said the state government never approached the Centre with any of the issues of the industry. If these issues had been brought to the attention of the Union Government, the scenario would have been different, said Goyal.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

2
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

3
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

4
Punjab

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

5
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

6
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

7
Punjab

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

8
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds key meet on AAP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

NDA MPs to meet today to elect Modi as their leader

NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9

After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...

Farmers stand by cop, want dope test on actor Kangana

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today


Cities

View All

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Shocker: Chandigarh plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Zirakpur goes powerless

Chandigarh agent held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr shares

Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water

BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

INDIA bloc crumbles in Delhi, AAP to go solo in Assembly poll

Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

GST officer surrenders in court

GST officer surrenders in court

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker