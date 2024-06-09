Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 8

Many industrialists in the city are complaining of having received notices of previous years by the state GST Department that have “no relevance”. An industrialist said the department was leaving no stone unturned to harass businessmen.

More than one lakh notices have been issued to the businessmen in the state in the past few months and over 90 per cent of these notices did not bear fruit in terms of the revenue generation, whereas the businessmen are spending thousands of rupees to hire advocates/CAs to reply to these notices, which are sent via emails.

All Industries Trade Forum (AITF) president Badish Jindal said the majority of such notices were baseless and fine of lakhs of rupees was being imposed by the

department.

“I got two such notices, wherein huge penalties were imposed on me. These notices came online when I was out of India. I hired an advocate, checked the books with the accountant and advocate, and then submitted a reply to the department, stating that there were no anomalies from our side. After being harassed and spending huge amounts on hiring advocates, I was informed by the department that it was all clear and no further action was required. This is not done. The department wasted my money and time and I had to bear unnecessary botheration,” said Jindal.

Many industrialists also say the local department said the notices were issued from Hyderabad. The department is even mum on the question of settling thousands of notices without any tax or penalty.

Voicing similar views, Avtar Singh Bhogal from Bhogalsons said many members of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) had also received such notices by the department.

“The government had announced the abolition of the inspector raj (rule) but it still continues. We are not against issuing notices but these should be issued to those who have done wrong. Everyone should not be harassed for the wrong committed by a few,” said Bhogal.

UCPMA president Charanjit Singh Vishkarma said the businessmen, who had submitted all records and were doing business in a fair manner, should not be sent notices.

“For them, the notices are a harassment and wastage of time as at the end, nothing comes out of the futile exercise but trouble,” said Vishkarma.

The All Industries Trade Forum has also written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to check with the GST department on what the grounds they were sending them the notices. “In fact, a committee should be constituted to check who has issued the notices and how are these settled without imposing any tax or fine?” asked Jindal.

A department official said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT-Hyderabad and the Punjab Government early this year and through a certified software, the notices were sent to industry and traders in a lenient manner.

“We are not taking harsh steps against those having small anomalies. It should be taken in a positive manner by the industry otherwise we could have raised several other objections on basis of notices sent through the software,” said the official.

