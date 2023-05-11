Industrialists go on 6-hr hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

After staging dharnas outside the office of the Industries Department against the allegedly lackadaisical approach of the state government for not giving any clarity on the fate of industries in Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas, the industrialists today went on a hunger strike for six hours.

September deadline for Shifting of factory units from MLU areas

Those who sat on the dharna include Inderjeet Singh, Charanjit Singh Vishkarma, Jaswinder Thukral and Savinder Singh Hunjan. The hunger strike began at 12 pm.

Vishkarma said the traders’ demand was justified as for the past four decades, over 50,000 units had been running at the MLU areas.

“How can we suddenly uproot ourselves and go to a new place when the government is not even willing to accommodate us at the Focal Points. If the smaller units are hit in this manner, there is bound to an impact on the larger factories as well,” Thukral said.

The industrialists said as per the latest government directions, they would be asked to shift from the MLUs by September.

Seeing no result of repeated representations and requests to the government, the sore industrialists have started protesting since May 3. Protests have been held on the issue earlier as well, but they were later lifted after assurances by the government.