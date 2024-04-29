Industrialists look for private security

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, April 28
Industrialists at Focal Point are worried over petty crimes taking place in the area on a regular basis. They said the factory workforce is often targeted by miscreants in the evenings. Due to the unsafe atmosphere, many industrialists have joined hands and hired the services of a private agency to ensure security in the area.
Rajiv Jain, general secretary, CICU, said mostly, these petty crimes like snatching are not even reported by the migrant workers, who are the backbone of the city’s industry. The issue has been discussed several times by the industrialists with law enforcing agencies, he added.
Jain said, “The police department seems helpless as there is not enough staff to take care of every area. We had requested the authorities that we will build guardrooms with all the facilities for the police personnel outside our factories and one such was already set up at Focal Point Phase V. The police on patrol duty could rest there in between rounds of night patrolling. This would certainly convey some message to miscreants. But as the police is put on other duties, we have stopped constructing restrooms for the time being.”
One of the industrialists at Focal Point Phase VI, wishing not to be quoted, said despite repeated attempts, night patrolling was not being carried out by the police. “So we engaged a security agency to do the needful. The police, however, has ensured us all kind of help,” he added.
It may be mentioned here that criminals target the vulnerable primarily on salary days.
