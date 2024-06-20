Industrialists meet DC, discuss scarcity of skilled labour

Ludhiana, June 19
A delegation of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) comprising Upkar Singh Ahuja, president; Honey Sethi, general secretary, and others met Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney to discuss issues related to skill development, entrepreneurship, and maintenance of parks at Focal Point and other industrial areas.
The DC shared with the delegation her experience on a start-up event ‘Future Tycoons’ initiated in Patiala during her tenure there. The CICU office-bearers assured support for similar event in Ludhiana to give a boost to start-ups. It was decided that to promote start-ups and new entrepreneurs, a programme, sponsored by the idustrialists, will be conducted in September. To motivate the participants awards will be handed out for innovative, novel and feasible ideas.
Observations of the industrialists on skill development were conveyed to the local team of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM). It was pointed out that there is an acute shortage of skilled labour in the city and a suggestion was made to increase vocational training seats for skilled labour such as welders, turners, fitters, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, CNC turners and painters at the numerous Skill Development Centres. It was decided to form a committee with some members from the industry and others from the district administration to address these concerns.
